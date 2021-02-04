India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch, TV channels and other details

India will hope to have recovered from their dramatic victory in Australia to maintain their formidable home record against England who have boldly placed players’ well-being above team prospects in the four-test series beginning on Friday.

An injury-ravaged India conjured one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game in Australia after being humiliated in the Adelaide opener and playing the rest of the series under a stand-in captain. Their heroic 2-1 triumph, however, was not without scars and pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continue to nurse injuries which will keep them out of the first half of the England series.

Here are all the details from the match:

When is the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will be played between February 5-9.

Where is the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the first Test between India and England start?

The first Test between India and England will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will live stream on Hotstar Disney+ app and website.