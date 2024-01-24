Rohit Sharma Says THIS After Pakistan Origin England Cricketer Shoaib Bashir Visia Controversy

In a press conference ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between India and England, Rohit Sharma, India's dynamic captain, added a touch of humour to the serious discussion surrounding Shoaib Bashir's delayed arrival due to visa issues. The England spinner got stuck in Abu Dhabi, missing out on the first Test scheduled for January 25. Rohit Sharma, known for his quirky responses, had a hilarious take on Bashir's situation, showcasing his wit and empathy.

Rohit's Lighthearted Comment

As questions poured in regarding Shoaib Bashir's visa approval delay, Rohit Sharma, with a sheepish smile, responded in his characteristic style. Expressing empathy for the young spinner, Rohit said, "I feel for him (Bashir). We would've felt bad if one of our players wouldn't have got England's visa. I feel the same for him. But unfortunately, I don't sit in the visa office to give you more details, but I hope he makes it here soon." This witty remark not only lightened the mood but also reflected Rohit's understanding of the challenges faced by players.

Stokes' Frustration and Bashir's Struggle

Even England captain Ben Stokes expressed his frustration over Bashir's visa delay, emphasizing how it wasn't the ideal introduction to Test cricket for the young spinner. The entire episode has added an extra layer of anticipation and concern for England, with Bashir's delayed entry potentially impacting their strategy in the first Test.

Rohit's Focus on Cricket, Not Bazball

In a separate press conference, Rohit Sharma made it clear that he is more focused on his team's performance than England's Bazball approach in Test cricket. Brushing off the hype around England's aggressive style, Rohit emphasized playing India's brand of cricket. This unwavering focus sets the tone for an exciting clash between India's spin-oriented strategy and England's Bazball aggression.

India's Spin Dominance at Home

The article delves into India's phenomenal record at home over the last 12 years, especially against England. With a streak of 16 successive series wins, India has been nearly invincible on home turf. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, poised to play a crucial role in the upcoming Test, adds a layer of complexity for England.

Challenges for England

The piece highlights the challenges England faces, both in terms of adapting to Indian conditions and dealing with the absence of Virat Kohli. Despite their recent Test series win in Pakistan, the delay in Shoaib Bashir's return and the absence of Kohli make England's task formidable. The article concludes by pondering whether England can overcome these obstacles or if India's dominance at home will continue.