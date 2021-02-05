हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 1st Test: Visitors sport black armbands to pay tribute to late Captain Tom Moore

Joe Root’s men wore black armbands when the teams stood for their respective national anthems before the visitors came out to bat. Meanwhile, Root became the 15th England cricketer to play 100 Test matches for his country. 

India vs England 1st Test: Visitors sport black armbands to pay tribute to late Captain Tom Moore
England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley sport black arm bands in Chennai. (Source: Twitter)

The players of the England cricket team were seen wearing black armbands in the first Test against India which began on Friday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they paid tribute to inspirational war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who passed away recently. The 100-year-old British army veteran, who raised millions of pounds to help Britain’s health service in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic last year, passed away with coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Joe Root’s men wore black armbands when the teams stood for their respective national anthems before the visitors came out to bat. 

“The England team are wearing black armbands in respect of inspirational war veteran and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus,” an ECB statement read. 

“It’s really sad news. I had the pleasure of getting a chance to speak to him at the start of the last year. I am sure his family would be extremely proud of the legacy he has left behind. Someone gave the nation a chance to smile about in these dark times. All the great things he did for the National Health Services (NHS), on behalf of the whole cricket team, I would like to send thoughts to him and his family,” Root had earlier said in a video shared by England Cricket Board (ECB) before the start of the Test match. 

“He spoke very fondly about the game of cricket throughout his life. From the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Root became the 15th England cricketer to play 100 Test matches for his country. He achieved the feat during the first Test of the four-match series against India here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

Before the start of the first Test where England opted to bat, Root had scored 8,249 runs in 99 Test matches, including 19 hundred and 49 half-centuries. He is the fourth-highest Test scorer for England, only behind Alastair Cook (12,472 runs), Graham Gooch (8,900 runs) and Alec Stewart (8,463 runs).

(with IANS inputs)

India vs EnglandJoe RootTom Moore
