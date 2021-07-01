India vs England 2021: Michael Vaughan trolls Team India again, says THIS on social media

Former England captain Michael Vaughan doesn’t miss an opportunity to take pot-shots at Indian cricket fans. Although Team India cricketers are on a break following their loss in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Vaughan praised the women’s team on the one hand but teased the men’s team on the other.

Indian women’s team lost the second ODI against their English counterpart by five wickets in Taunton on Wednesday (June 30). Mithali Raj-led women’s team posted 221 after batting with the skipper scoring 59 and young Shafali Verma scoring 44.

Vaughan, who is known for his cheeky jibes on social media, seemed to have taken another one. Vaughan took to Twitter and hailed the Indian women’s team for putting up a good show against their English opponents.

The second part of the tweet is where he subtly roasts the Virat Kohli-led team. Vaughan mentions, it is good to see at least one Indian cricket team understanding English conditions and it is obvious which side he is talking about.

Vaughan’s tweet read: “The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions.”

The Indian women's team are putting in an excellent display today ... Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

A wonderful knock by Sophia Dunkley in partnership with Katherine Brunt guide England to a five-wicket win over India in the second Women’s ODI. England now has a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

“It wasn’t a winning total. In ODIs, you need to get at least 250 to win games. We know our bowlers are good, and they kept us in the game. But yes, it was a below-par total. We did believe we had a chance, but credit goes to their batters. They batted really well. We just want to go with the best XI. Every game is important for us,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the loss.