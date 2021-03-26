India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Match Details, When and where to watch second IND vs ENG ODI

India will take on England in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Friday (March 26). Virat Kohli’s boys will look to seal the three-match ODI series with a win on Friday, after going 1-0 up in the series on Tuesday with a 66-run triumph.

Both India and England are battling injury concerns heading into the second ODI. India lost the services of batsman Shreyas Iyer due to a dislocated shoulder, England will miss skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings for the last two ODIs.

World’s No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan has been included in the side and will be available for selection for the second ODI. India, meanwhile, may hand an ODI debut to Surya Kumar Yadav to replace Iyer.

With just three matches in the series, India will look to seal the ODI series after winning the Test series 3-1 and the T20 series 3-2. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will India vs England 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday (March 26).

Where will India vs England 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Capt & WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran