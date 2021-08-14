India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 London Weather Forecast: Will rain hamper evenly poised match at Lord’s?

Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns helped England recover from early setbacks to reach 119 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared a crucial 85-run stand for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team's innings with their vital partnership. Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, trapped in front of the wicket by Mohammed Shami (1/22).

Meanwhile, all eyes will be once again on weather in London as both the teams get ready to lock horns on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord’s.

As per the weather forecast for London on Saturday (August 14), rain is expected to stay away from ruining the match on Day 3, and just like Day 2, it is expected to be a sunny day with an intermittent cloud cover.

However, overcast conditions are expected for the second session on Day 3 before the sun comes out again for the closing hours of the game. But, there are unlikely to be any stoppages during the Day 3 of the Lord’s Test.

London Weather, Day 3, 2nd Test at Lord’s (Image: Accuweather)

Meanwhile, Root (48*) and Jonny Bairstow (6*) will resume the innings for England, who currently trail by 245 runs as India got all-out for 364 runs.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 119 for three in 45 overs (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/34).