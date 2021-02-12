हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test: Kuch masala nahi milega, says Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate

India lost the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs after coming back from the high of winning the series in Australia 2-1. Kohli returned as captain of the side after missing the last three Tests against Australia for the birth of his first daughter.

India vs England 2nd Test: Kuch masala nahi milega, says Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate
Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the second Test in Chennai. (Source: Twitter)

Just a few days after India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his camaraderie with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, the latter came out and once again harped on the fact that ‘Virat Kohli is and will continue to be his captain’. Indian vice-captain Rahane was addressing the media on the eve of the second Test against India which will get under way in Chennai on Saturday (February 13). 

“It is not always possible to have the same sort of energy on the field. The lack of energy sometimes on the field in the first Test was not due to Virat Kohli returning as skipper. Virat Kohli is and will continue to be my captain. Kuch masala nahi milega yahan (You won’t find anything spicy or controversial here),” Rahane said in the virtual media briefing from Chennai on Friday (February 12). 

India lost the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs after coming back from the high of winning the series in Australia 2-1. Kohli returned as captain of the side after missing the last three Tests against Australia for the birth of his first daughter. With the loss against England, it was Kohli’s fourth Test loss on the trot after losing two Tests in New Zealand and the first Test in Adelaide as well. 

When asked about Rahane’s failure as a batsman in the first Test, Kohli had said, “Not just Jinks and me, the camaraderie of the whole team is based on trust and all of us are working towards only one goal and that is to see India win. 

 “I would like to mention, he fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours, it was amazing to see him lead the team towards victory, which has always been our goal," Kohli said.

