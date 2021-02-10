India vs England: Virat Kohli takes a dig at ICC for changing World Test Championships points system

Disappointed after India’s humiliating loss against England in the opening Test in Chennai, India captain Virat Kohli took a dig at the world body of cricket – International Cricket Council (ICC) during a post-match media briefing on Tuesday. India slumped to fourth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship points table after losing the first Test by 227 runs against England.

Meanwhile, Joe Root’s men have taken a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of post their comprehensive victory in the first Test in Chennai.

“If rules suddenly change during lockdown, nothing is in your control,” an irate Kohli said on Tuesday. The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, decided during the coronavirus-forced lockdown last year that the WTC league standings would be determined by the percentage of points (PCT) earned by teams.

“Nothing changes for us. If suddenly the rules can change when you are in lockdown, nothing is in your control at all. The only thing that you are in control is what you do on the field,” Kohli said when asked about India’s slide in the points tally.

“We are not bothered about the table or things that are going on in the outside. For some things, there’s no logic,” he said, his anger at the sudden change of rule palpable.

“You can have debate for hours and as much as you want but only thing you can control as a side to an extent is playing good cricket, and that’s our only focus regardless of who’s who on top of the table.”

PCT is the percentage of points won out of the total number of points contested by each team.