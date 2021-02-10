हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

India vs England: Virat Kohli takes a dig at ICC for changing World Test Championships points system

Joe Root’s men have taken a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of post their comprehensive victory in the first Test in Chennai. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first of the four Tests in Chennai on Tuesday.  

India vs England: Virat Kohli takes a dig at ICC for changing World Test Championships points system
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not impressed by ICC decision to change points system in World Test Championships. (Photo: Reuters)

Disappointed after India’s humiliating loss against England in the opening Test in Chennai, India captain Virat Kohli took a dig at the world body of cricket – International Cricket Council (ICC) during a post-match media briefing on Tuesday. India slumped to fourth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship points table after losing the first Test by 227 runs against England.  

Meanwhile, Joe Root’s men have taken a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of post their comprehensive victory in the first Test in Chennai.   

“If rules suddenly change during lockdown, nothing is in your control,” an irate Kohli said on Tuesday.  The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, decided during the coronavirus-forced lockdown last year that the WTC league standings would be determined by the percentage of points (PCT) earned by teams.  

“Nothing changes for us. If suddenly the rules can change when you are in lockdown, nothing is in your control at all. The only thing that you are in control is what you do on the field,” Kohli said when asked about India’s slide in the points tally.  

“We are not bothered about the table or things that are going on in the outside. For some things, there’s no logic,” he said, his anger at the sudden change of rule palpable. 

“You can have debate for hours and as much as you want but only thing you can control as a side to an extent is playing good cricket, and that’s our only focus regardless of who’s who on top of the table.” 

PCT is the percentage of points won out of the total number of points contested by each team.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandICCVirat KohliWorld Test Championships
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: James Anderson's double strike reminded me of Andrew Flintoff in 2005 Ashes, says Joe Root

  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M52S

DNA: Befitting reply of Ghulam Nabi Azad to those who do politics on Muslims