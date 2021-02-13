हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2nd Test: Live Streaming, When and where to watch

Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The second test match between India and England is set to start on Saturday. While for India it is a must win match if they have to win the four match test series, for England it is an opportunity to consolidate their hold over the series.

India would be looking to move on from their previous loss and start afresh here. In their last encounter, they were defeated by 227 runs by the visitors, the credit of which mostly goes to Joe Root, who made a fantastic double century in the first innings, and bowlers like Dom Bess and Jack Leach.

As far as team India’s performance is concerned, the batsmen let the side down, especially in the second innings in which they were all out for 192 runs.

India would have certainly learnt their lesson and would try to do much better here in order to level the series. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

When will India vs England 2nd Test match start?   

The India vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13). 

Where will India vs England 2nd Test match be played?   

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.   

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test match?     

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.   

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test match?    

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes

