IND vs ENG 2nd Test Probable 11: Wasim Jaffer Wants Rohit Sharma To Be Dropped To No. 3 In Batting Order To Let Shubman Gill Open With Yashasvi Jaiswal

After suffering defeat in the first Test vs England at Hyderabad, expect a few changes in the Indian lineup. India may like to have a look at Rajat Patidar in place of Shreyas Iyer. India's No 5 slot is up for grabs as Iyer has been a disappointment for some time now. Shubman Gill, despite poor returns, may keep his place as no able replacement is available at the moment for him. But a former India batter feels it is better that Gill opens the innings than coming in to bat at No 3.

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer feels Shubman Gill is not getting any help by waiting for his turn to bat at Numner 3. Jaffer advised India captain Rohit Sharma to demote himself to No 3 and let Gill open the innings. "Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no.3 in 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn't helping Shubman, it's better he opens the inn. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no.3 should not worry him too much. #INDvENG," tweeted Jaffer.

This is an interesting take by Jaffer but it is also true that it was Gill's own wish to bat at No 3 for India after Yashasvi Jaiswal came in as an opener and Cheteshwar Pujara was sacked. But since taking up the role, Gill has not really lived up to it. He has failed consistently and couple of more failures could take him to the exit door as many brilliant batters who have performed in Ranji Trophy are looking for a chance.

The two changes that India may make for the 2nd Test could be these: Patidar in for Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav for Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep's selection is quite possible after spin trio of R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jadeja failed to leave an impact on the match. Ideally, Kuldeep would have replaced Axar but with Jadeja suffering a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be forced to replace the injured all-rounder with Kuldeep.

The second Test begins in Visakhapatnam from February 2. It is highly likely that the pitch for the 2nd Test will be helpful for spinners and may start turning from day 1.

India vs England 2nd Test Probable 11 (with inputs from Jaffer): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yafav.