IND vs ENG 3rd T20: When India take on England in the third and last T20 on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge, they will have a clean sweep in mind. Beating England in all games of a T20 series would be some achievement after the loss in fifth and last Test a few days back. The visitors have won both the games in the series so far while defending the target, 1st T20 by 50 runs and 2nd by 49 runs. Rohit Sharma's men have adopted a new batting approach in T20s where they look to start aggressively from Ball 1. This is what Indian team has been doing in the last 2 T20s.

Eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who is going through a lean patch. He got out on just 1 in the 2nd T20. The former Indian captain has been struggling for runs across the formats. He however has the backing of the management, with captain Rohit also giving him support. Jos Buttler's side, on the other hand, will be under immense pressure to deliver the goods. He would not like to lose a series 3-0 after getting the white-ball captaincy job from Eoin Morgan.

A thoroughly dominant performance to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series

