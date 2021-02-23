India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch IND vs ENG

New Delhi: India will take on England in the third of the four-match Test series starting Wednesday (February 24). The hosts will be looking to build on its impressive victory in the second Test against England.

After the first two matches played in Chennai, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad where the remaining two matches will be played. The Motera Stadium, which is the world's biggest cricket stadium will be the venue.

The third Test match will be a Day-Night affair which will be played using the pink ball.

Currently, the series is tied with both teams winning one match each. In the opening Test, England defeated India by 227 runs. India avenged the humiliating loss with a thumping victory in the match that followed with a massive margin of 317 runs.

The team which wins here would eliminate the chances of losing the series and would become the strong favorite to lift the trophy.

When will India vs England 3rd Test match start?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 24).

Where will India vs England 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be played at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

