India vs England

India vs England 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant scares Virat Kohli with ‘spidey’ drone, watch

Rishabh Pant was trying his hands at maneuvering a drone in the stadium during a practice session. While he was having fun, Indian captain Virat Kohli got scared as the camera came perilously close to the Indian captain. The drone camera came close to the Indian skipper in the 13-second of the video.

India vs England 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant scares Virat Kohli with 'spidey' drone, watch
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant bats in the nets in Motera. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant seems to be having the time of his life – in the batting form of his life and ’keeping improving everyday. The 23-year old was spotted having some fun on the eve of the third Test against England at Motera, Ahmedabad.  

Pant was trying his hands at maneuvering a drone in the stadium during a practice session. While he was having fun, Kohli got scared as the camera came perilously close to the Indian captain.  

The drone camera came close to the Indian skipper in the 13-second of the video. Kohli is caught unawares. In the end, all teammates laughed it off.

BCCI posted the recordings on their official Twitter handle with the caption: “Pulls off brilliant catches & stumpings Hits big sixes with ease @RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera.” 

With the series locked at 1-1, the remaining two Tests hold the key as there is the World Test Championship final at stake. India levelled the four-match series with a 317-run win over England in Chennai in the second Test. 

Pant tweeted that he calls the drone camera ‘Spidey’. “I've spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey,” Pant tweeted.

India vs EnglandRishabh PantVirat Kohli
