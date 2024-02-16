Sarfaraz Khan smashed a fifty in his maiden innings in international cricket with the family in attendance. Coming in to bat at number 6, the Mumbai batter looked confident against the spinners and did not face any issue whatsoever. He batted with a strike rate of almost 94, showing an aggressive intent right from the time he arrived at the crease.

Had the calling been better between Jadeja and Sarfaraz, we could have seen a hundred from the talented batter in only his first innings. It could have helped India a lot in the long run in this Test. India captain Rohit Sharma was very angry to see the run out and threw his cap on the ground in an act of extreme anger. He could see Sarfaraz loading a special knock and was devastated to see him get out like that.

When Sarfaraz completed his fifty in no time, there was a lovely moment that took place at the stadium. Sarfaraz's father Naushad and wife Romana Zahoor were there in the stands to watch the opening day of the match. When the batter reached the fifty, he raised his bat to celebrate. His family was celebrating his milestone in the stands as they stood up and clapped. Wife Romana could not control her happiness and sent flying kisses to Sarfaraz which was caught on camera.

Watch Romana's sending love to husband Sarfaraz below:

Emotional scenes were seen before the start of the match as well when Sarfaraz got the Test cap. He got it from Indian bowling legend Anil Kumble and the first thing he did after receiving it and hugging his teammates was run to his family to show them the cap.

His father touched it with tears in his eyes as he had waited too long to see this day. Romana too had tears in her eyes as Sarfaraz looked to wipe them. The three hugged each other before the cricketer went back to join his team in the dressing room.