India vs England 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: Siraj or Umesh to replace Jasprit Bumrah, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Tips

India will take on England in the fourth and final Test of the series beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 930am onwards on Thursday (March 4). Among the major changes, Jasprit Bumrah from India will not be available for selection with a fit-again Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj set to replace India’s pace spearhead.

The hosts are riding high on confidence after their fantastic win in the previous game, in which they thrashed the visitors by 10 wickets inside just two days in Ahmedabad. India need to win or draw the fourth Test against England to book their place in the inaugural World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand. The WTC final is set to take place later this year at Lord’s.

Notably, all the eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the duo took 18 wickets between them in the third Test. While in the batting department, Rohit Sharma will be the man to watch out for having hit half-century in the last Test.

Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj in reckoning

India pacer Umesh Yadav is fit again after injuring his calf in Australia, and he could be in action during the fourth and final Test against England. Umesh will be in contention with Siraj, who turned out in the second Test against England in Chennai as well.

Siraj was impressive in his performances after making his debut against Australia, ending up as the leading wicket-taker from India in a 2-1 series win. India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that Umesh Yadav was shaping up well.

“Umesh is ready to go. He is looking really good, bowling really well. He had good sessions in the nets. Really happy that he is back,” Rahane told the media on Tuesday.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root will consider bringing back off-spinner Dom Bess into the mix if the pitch takes turn in Ahmedabad. Bess was left out of the Test team after impressive performance in the opening Test against India in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach has played the last two Tests in Chennai and Ahmedabad while all-rounder Moeen Ali was part of the playing XI in second Test in Chennai.

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 4) at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad and will be Live Streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad/Dom Bess, James Anderson