India vs England

India vs England 4th Test: James Anderson bowls with bleeding knee, video goes viral - WATCH

Fans noticed James Anderson was bleeding when the camera focused on his trousers where stains of blood were evidently visible.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Thursday (September 2) displayed unbreakable spirit and passion for the game as he bowled with a bleeding knee on the first day of the Oval Test against India.

During the 40th over of India’s 1st innings, Anderson slipped during his run-up and hurt his knee in the process. However, rather than asking another bowler to complete his over, the 39-year-old pacer not only completed his over but also kept on bowling without undergoing treatment.

Fans noticed James Anderson was bleeding when the camera focused on his trousers where stains of blood were evidently visible.

Here’s the video of Anderson getting injured:

Here’s how fans reacted to Anderson’s dedication:

Meanwhile, India were all out for 191 on day one of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday. Virat Kohli made 50 off 96 balls while Shardul Thakur saved India the blushes with a sensational 57 off 36 balls and took the total towards 200 in the final session.

England produced another top class bowling effort after winning the toss with Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Ollie Robinson taking three. Also, James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with one wicket each as England bundled out India for 191 after the visitors were put to bat first.

