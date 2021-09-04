हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 4th Test

India vs England 4th Test: ‘Jarvo 69’ arrested on 'suspicion of assault' after he invades pitch at Oval - WATCH

'Jarvo 69' ran with so much force that he went on and dashed into the batsman at the non-striker's end and was not even aware of his arrival.

India vs England 4th Test: 'Jarvo 69' arrested on 'suspicion of assault' after he invades pitch at Oval - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Daniel Jarvis -- also known as ‘Jarvo 69’ -- who invaded the pitch on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England here at the Kennington Oval on Friday has been arrested on suspicion of assault as he collided with Jonny Bairstow.

The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.

Notably, 'Jarvo 69' ran with so much force that he went on and dashed into the batsman at the non-striker's end and was not even aware of his arrival.

It was the third time in the series Jarvis has run onto the pitch. While it is understood that, on at least one previous occasion, the club involved simply ejected him from the ground, stewards at The Kia Oval held him until police arrived to make his arrest, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A statement from the Met Police read: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station."

On Stumps India's score reads 43/0. England recovered very well from being 62/5 on day two, while India got through to Stumps without losing a wicket.

