हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission sparks huge outrage, cricket fraternity reacts

On Thursday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again announced at the toss that Ashwin, who is India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, would not be among the five best bowlers who would be playing the Oval Test against England.

India vs England 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission sparks huge outrage, cricket fraternity reacts
File image (Source: Twitter)

India left out R Ashwin for the fourth consecutive Test match against England in the ongoing series. The ace off-spinner, who is only one of the three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets, was seen warming at The Oval prior to the start of the Test but was kept out.

What makes the decision surprising is that England have four left-handers in their line-up -- including three who are known for their batting. Ashwin has an impeccable record against left-handers. Out of the 413 Test wickets he has taken, 211 are left-handers.

"They are not playing an extra batsman. They are playing five bowlers and still not playing R Ashwin. That is surprising," said former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin’s omission as they were also left surprised by the team management’s decision.

Check the reactions here:

Interestingly, the Oval pitch is generally more spin-friendly than any other in England. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had hinted on Tuesday that the team might play both spinners only if the pitch aids spin bowlers.

However, it seems that the tinge of green on the surface discouraged the team management from playing two spinners and field only one in Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja was promoted to No. 5 in the batting line-up ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

"It depends on the conditions. Depends on so many other things, the wicket, the conditions, and all these things. Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have. But it is unfortunate he has not played so far. But if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they definitely would both be bowling in tandem," Arun had said on Tuesday.

"History at [The] Oval says it will take spin but you also know how the Englishmen are wary of Ashwin's abilities and what he could do if there is any little assistance from the track. I think the most realistic option would be to look at the track tomorrow morning. Because anything can happen from now to tomorrow. We will look at the track from now to tomorrow morning and decide," Arun had added.

It is quite clear that the pitch did not have much for the spinners.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandRavichandran AshwinOval Test
Next
Story

India vs England 4th Test: Why is Virat Kohli-led Team India wearing black armbands?

Must Watch

PT19M53S

'Siddharth Shukla was dead before being brought to the Cooper Hospital' - Doctors' reports