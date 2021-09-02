India vs England 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission sparks huge outrage, cricket fraternity reacts

India left out R Ashwin for the fourth consecutive Test match against England in the ongoing series. The ace off-spinner, who is only one of the three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets, was seen warming at The Oval prior to the start of the Test but was kept out.

What makes the decision surprising is that England have four left-handers in their line-up -- including three who are known for their batting. Ashwin has an impeccable record against left-handers. Out of the 413 Test wickets he has taken, 211 are left-handers.

"They are not playing an extra batsman. They are playing five bowlers and still not playing R Ashwin. That is surprising," said former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity reacted to Ashwin’s omission as they were also left surprised by the team management’s decision.

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

I wonder if he is bowling with a white ball in the nets https://t.co/8DlSfVEISP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

Enthralling first session of test match cricket between India and England on @FoxCricket. Can’t help but thinking India have got there selections wrong. Surely Ashwin must play instead of Sharma with 5 lefties in England’s side. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 25, 2021

I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021

Surprising to see no @ashwinravi99 in India's XI, I believe there's ample room to play both spinners and 3 specialist quicks. @root66 will line this attack up once again! #ENGvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 2, 2021

So so surprised not to see Ashwin as part of the Test match #offiessticktogether — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 2, 2021

Interestingly, the Oval pitch is generally more spin-friendly than any other in England. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had hinted on Tuesday that the team might play both spinners only if the pitch aids spin bowlers.

However, it seems that the tinge of green on the surface discouraged the team management from playing two spinners and field only one in Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja was promoted to No. 5 in the batting line-up ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

"It depends on the conditions. Depends on so many other things, the wicket, the conditions, and all these things. Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have. But it is unfortunate he has not played so far. But if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they definitely would both be bowling in tandem," Arun had said on Tuesday.

"History at [The] Oval says it will take spin but you also know how the Englishmen are wary of Ashwin's abilities and what he could do if there is any little assistance from the track. I think the most realistic option would be to look at the track tomorrow morning. Because anything can happen from now to tomorrow. We will look at the track from now to tomorrow morning and decide," Arun had added.

It is quite clear that the pitch did not have much for the spinners.