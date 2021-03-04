India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli clashes with Ben Stokes again, watch

The fourth and final Test between India and England, which began in Ahmedabad from Thursday, witnessed verbal altercation between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and England star all-rounder Ben Stokes and umpire Virender Sharma had to intervene to bring things under control.

The incident took place in the very first hour of the opening day, when right before the start of the 14th over, Stokes mouthed a few words to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj who had just removed England skipper Joe Root.

Notably, Siraj did not say much in return, but Kohli decided to take matter into his hands and got up to Stokes' face when he and Jonny Bairstow were talking in between overs. At one stage, Kohli even took off his goggles in anger but before things could get worse, the umpire separated the two. Stokes, on the other hand, looked like giving a clarification.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Sunil Gavaskar : After siraj had bowled the bouncer

Stokes said something to siraj Kohli went in to have a chat with stokes Captain defending his junior bowlers Missed him at Sydney when crowed absued siraj pic.twitter.com/lzmnpWkTmM — Kohli prabhas™ (@Vijaypbvk) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, England lost three wickets cheaply before lunch break after electing to bat first in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Joe Root perished without reaching double figures, with Axar Patel accounting for the first two batsmen, followed by Siraj removing the visiting skipper.

Earlier, India had replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammad Siraj in the playing eleven.”We have to be at our best, and England are a quality side, who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game. Mohammad Siraj comes in in place of Jasprit Bumrah,” Kohli further said.

Notably, India is currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch the series and secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.