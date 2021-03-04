हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England 4th Test

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli clashes with Ben Stokes again, watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England all-rounder Ben Stokes had to be separated by the umpire after the India captain and England all-rounder had a heated clash during the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.  

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli clashes with Ben Stokes again, watch
Virat Kohli involved in verbal duel with Ben Stokes in 4th Test (Source: Twitter)

The fourth and final Test between India and England, which began in Ahmedabad from Thursday, witnessed verbal altercation between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and England star all-rounder Ben Stokes and umpire Virender Sharma had to intervene to bring things under control.

The incident took place in the very first hour of the opening day, when right before the start of the 14th over, Stokes mouthed a few words to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj who had just removed England skipper Joe Root.

Notably, Siraj did not say much in return, but Kohli decided to take matter into his hands and got up to Stokes' face when he and Jonny Bairstow were talking in between overs. At one stage, Kohli even took off his goggles in anger but before things could get worse, the umpire separated the two. Stokes, on the other hand, looked like giving a clarification.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Meanwhile, England lost three wickets cheaply before lunch break after electing to bat first in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Joe Root perished without reaching double figures, with Axar Patel accounting for the first two batsmen, followed by Siraj removing the visiting skipper.

Earlier, India had replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammad Siraj in the playing eleven.”We have to be at our best, and England are a quality side, who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game. Mohammad Siraj comes in in place of Jasprit Bumrah,” Kohli further said.

Notably, India is currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch the series and secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 4th TestKohli fight with stokesAhmedabad testIndia vs England4th Test
Next
Story

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni reaches Chennai, CSK training camp from March 9

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin third phase trial proven successful