India vs England 5th T20I, LIVE streaming, venue, match timings, TV channels and other details: Down 2-1, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when they take the field in the decider on Saturday (March 20).

Suryakumar Yadav, who was brought back into the playing XI after being dropped in the third T20I, played a match-winning knock to plot India's comeback before Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur decimated the English batsmen.

But England skipper Eoin Morgan welcomed the loss against India and termed the fourth T20I as an ideal match for preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We really want to play in must-win games like this. They're the closest thing that we get to playing in a World Cup or a Champions Trophy and against a fantastic side like India, it should bode to be a great game," Morgan told the host broadcaster after the match.

The Men in Blue have also negated the toss factor and with deeper options available in the batting line-up, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kohli wins toss and opts to bat on Saturday.

Moreover, a victory would ensure that Team India carries on the winning momentum to the three-match ODI series which gets underway from Tuesday.

The only thing which bothers Team India is KL Rahul's form at the top of the order. The right-handed batsman has scored just 18 runs in the series and though he did get a start on Thursday, it was rather sluggish innings by the opener.

Here are all the details from India vs England 5th T20I

When will India vs England 5th T20I match start?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday (March 20).



Where will India vs England 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 5th T20I match?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.



How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordon, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.