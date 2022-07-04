NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

India vs England 5th Test: Fans furious at Virender Sehwag as he calls Virat Kohli 'chamiya', WATCH

Mohammad Kaif, who was also on-air with Virender Sehwag in the video, noticed Virat Kohli’s dancing celebration during the replays. Sehwag, then, made the remark that drew fans’ anger toward him on social media.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

India vs England 5th Test: Fans furious at Virender Sehwag as he calls Virat Kohli 'chamiya', WATCH

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is facing fan’s ire after a video from his commentary stint on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, Sehwag makes an offensive remark over Virat Kohli’s dancing celebration after India picked a wicket during England’s first innings. India had bowled England out on 284 on Day 3 of the game, after scoring 416 in the first innings.

Watch the video with Virender Sehwag’s remark here…

The video went viral on Twitter soon after, and fans called out Sehwag for his offensive remark. A number of fans also wanted the former India opener to be removed from the commentary duties for the game.

 

 

Sehwag was at it again on Sunday (July 3) after he saw Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow during India’s Test match against England on Day 3. Kohli had a heated exchange of words with the English batter and Bairstow smashed the Indian bowling attack in reply.

Sehwag reacted by tweeting, “Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke.”

Shardul Thakur dropped Stokes off Mohammed Shami only to remove him off his own bowling, courtesy a blinder from Jasprit Bumrah at mid off. It appeared as if Bairstow will switch off the ‘Bazball’ mode and adopt a more patient approach but it was not to be. He continued hitting the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur out of the park.

Meanwhile, Kohli was once again dismissed cheaply, edging England captain Ben Stokes to slip after scoring just 20 in the second innings.

India vs England 2022Ind vs EngIND vs ENG 5th TestVirat KohliVirender SehwagViral video

