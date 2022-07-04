Former India opener Virender Sehwag is facing fan’s ire after a video from his commentary stint on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, Sehwag makes an offensive remark over Virat Kohli’s dancing celebration after India picked a wicket during England’s first innings. India had bowled England out on 284 on Day 3 of the game, after scoring 416 in the first innings.

Mohammad Kaif, who was also on-air with Sehwag in the video, noticed Kohli’s dancing celebration during the replays. Sehwag, then, made the remark that drew fans’ anger toward him on social media.

Watch the video with Virender Sehwag’s remark here…

The video went viral on Twitter soon after, and fans called out Sehwag for his offensive remark. A number of fans also wanted the former India opener to be removed from the commentary duties for the game.

@virendersehwag should be banned. First called Rohit Vadapav, then posted a had ads apology and now this. Commentators can't get away with this shit. The country is listening. There need to be consequences. @BCCI #ViratKohli @SkyCricket #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #ENGvIND https://t.co/vYaXHH5Ob1 — Kamakshi Kaul (@MahiRatIsGOAT) July 3, 2022

Someone sack Sehwag from commentary. Guy said "chamiyan naach rhi hai" after watching Kohli dance after Broad's wicket July 3, 2022

Did I just heard it right ?? @virendersehwag saying to Virat Kohli - "chmiyaa naac rhii h" ....

A commentator saying this to the modern day legend of Indian team ,This is not acceptable @BCCI ...This is very poor kind of thing sehwag has done.#INDvENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/fLIF7pRaVg — sandeep ratna (@Vicharofsandeep) July 3, 2022

Sehwag was at it again on Sunday (July 3) after he saw Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow during India’s Test match against England on Day 3. Kohli had a heated exchange of words with the English batter and Bairstow smashed the Indian bowling attack in reply.

Sehwag reacted by tweeting, “Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke.”

Shardul Thakur dropped Stokes off Mohammed Shami only to remove him off his own bowling, courtesy a blinder from Jasprit Bumrah at mid off. It appeared as if Bairstow will switch off the ‘Bazball’ mode and adopt a more patient approach but it was not to be. He continued hitting the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur out of the park.

Meanwhile, Kohli was once again dismissed cheaply, edging England captain Ben Stokes to slip after scoring just 20 in the second innings.