Jasprit Bumrah was announced as the Indian captain for the fifth and final rescheduled Test against England on Thursday (June 30). After the announcement, Bumrah became the 36th captain for India in the longer-format and first pacer since the 1987 to lead the Indian side. The consistency of Virat Kohli as captain is now being missed after Rohit Sharma testing positive for Covid-19 and deputy KL Rahul being ruled out of the tour due to a recurring groin injury. In the last 8 Test matches, India have now recorded 5 different captains.

Checkout the list of the 5 captains in last 8 matches of India below:

1) Ajinkya Rahane ( India vs New Zealand first Test, 2021)

2) Virat Kohli ( India vs New Zealand second Test, 2021)

3) KL Rahul (India vs South Africa second Test, 2022)

4) Rohit Sharma ( India vs Sri Lanka first and second Test, 2022)

5) Jasprit Bumrah ( India vs England fifth Test, 2022)

5 captains in last 8 Tests for India:



Rahane lead in 1st Test vs NZ.

Kohli lead in the 2nd Test vs NZ.

Kohli lead in the 1st & 3rd Test vs SA.

Rahul lead in the 2nd Test vs SA.

Rohit lead in the 1st & 2nd Test vs SL.

Bumrah will lead in the 5th Test vs ENG. June 30, 2022

Before Bumrah, only one fast bowler had led the Indian side and that too 35 years back, Kapil Dev. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will be vice-captain for the side as announced by the BCCI.

Notably, the fast-bowler was a huge influence in the bowling attack for India as he took 18 wickets in the 4 Tests played last against England. In his 29 Test matches, Jasprit has taken 123 wickets for his country with a best figure of 27/6. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing out on the final Test is a huge blow to the Indian batting lineup. Sharma scored 368 runs in the four Test matches played last year whereas KL Rahul scored a total of 315 runs for India. Rohit quarantines and recovers from Covid-19, on the other hand, KL Rahul is working on his recovery from the groin injury.