Virat Kohli never fails to impress. Whether it's on the field or outside the field, time and time again Kohli has always been an entertaining character. Ahead the fifth and final rescheduled Test between India and England, all the news around was about captain Rohit Sharma's Covid-19 status. However, Kohli somehow on his own managed to get in the limelight yet again. The former India captain is pumped for the fifth Test as ever and he showed the signs of his famous aggression when a group of fans were troubling teammate Kamlesh Nagarkoti during India's warm-up match against Leicestershire.

India are set to play the series deciding Test against England starting on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Kohli was in fine touch in the warm-up game against Leicestershire, particularly in the second innings when he scored a half-century.

On Wednesday (June 29), Kohli was walking to the dressing room along with India opener Shubman Gill after India's training session. The former India skipper was followed by a cameraman during his walk back to the dressing room and he suddenly stopped while Gill was unaware of what was happening. After turning back, Kohli asked "what's up?" with a positive smile and starting walking back to the dressing.

Checkout the video here...

Kohli never fails to entertain. At one moment, it looked like Kohli was a little angry and irritated by cameraman following him, but that was not the case. The 75 seconds video was captioned, "Walking with the king. My life is complete."

Virat Kohli has been fighting his inner demons to come out on top and his struggles have got almost every cricket fan supporting him now. Notably, Kohli not scored a hundred across formats in international cricket or in the Indian Premier League (IPL), since November 2019. After scoring 70 centuries in his career, neither Kohli or anyone else would have thought that the talismanic batter will struggle so much for a single century. Everytime Kohli reaches near the three-figure mark, he either runs out of luck or makes a bad decision with his shot selection.