The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are optimistic about India captain Rohit Sharma's recovery, who has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The team mangement and the selectors are not thinking about announcing a stand-in captain as yet. BCCI are accepting wait and watch approach.

UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI is having discussions at different levels about whether to send Rohit's replacement as Shubhman Gill is the only opener left in the squad. Mayank Agarwal is likely to fly to England in the next few days ahead of the fifth Test which is to start by July 1. Cheteshwar Pujara could be another option for the opening slot. Pujara had a record-breaking county season ahead of the series. Giving Pujara the opening slot will give Rohit the option of slotting in Shreyas Iyer in the middle order.

Talking about the stand-in captaincy option, Virat Kohli could be given the task to captain India again as he was the skipper last time India visited England and this game is also part of that series. If not Virat then, R Ashwin is the senior-most player in the team but it is unlikely that he will feature in the playing XI as India will want to play with four pacers and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are the other two options for captaincy. Pant just led Team India in the T20Is against South Africa but it will be an all-new level of responsibility to lead the side in Test cricket on English soil. On the other hand, Bumrah has no record of captaining a side in his career.

If Rohit test negative for Covid on the day of the Test match he can play the game as there are no mandatory quarantine protocols in England.