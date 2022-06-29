India vs England 5th Test Updates: Team India captain Rohit Sharma is going to miss the all-important fifth and last Test against England that starts on July 1 as he has failed to recover from Covid-19 that he came in contact with a few days ago. In his absence, the team will be lead by Jasprit Bumrah. He has been informed about this in the team meeting, as per ANI Sources. After Rohit was down with Covid-19, there were talks that former captain Virat Kohli might step in and lead India. Some even felt that Rishabh Pant, who plays all 3 formats for India, could also lead the Indian team as he has enough experience now. But the selectors seems to have taken a final call and the management led by Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have their stamp on it: that Jaspri Bumrah should lead. This will be the first time since Kapil Dev that an Indian pacer will be leading an India side in a Test.