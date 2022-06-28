Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently under quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive in Leicester City during their four-day warm-up against Leicestershire. The rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston is set to get underway on Friday (July 1) and it is still uncertain whether Rohit Sharma will be fit enough to lead the side.

With all the focus around Rohit’s health ahead of the Test, a health update was provided by the cricketer’s daughter Samaira. She was asked by reporters in the UK about what Rohit is doing.

Innocent Samaira revealed that her father was sleeping in the room. Here is the video of Samaira providing an update on Rohit. The video is being loved by fans and is already going viral.

Rohit was part of the side in the recently concluded tour game against Leicestershire. On the last day of the game, he did not take part as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and asked to stay in isolation. In all likelihood, a call on who would lead India in the upcoming Test may be taken today as selector Chetan Sharma would be arriving in the UK.

With a question mark hanging over skipper Rohit Sharma’s availability for the rescheduled fifth Test against England starting at Edgbaston on July 1, India have a captaincy puzzle to contend with ahead of high-stakes contest.

India lead the five-match Test series 2-1, and a win or even a draw will help them clinch the series, but a loss would certainly not do their morale any good given the busy season ahead and the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake. There is hope in the Indian team management that he will recover in time for the Test, but should he fail to do so, India will be in a piquant situation as vice-captain KL Rahul too has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

On Monday, India had to fly opener Mayank Agarwal to join the squad in Birmingham as cover for Sharma. While the India squad still has a few members in the side who can step up to fill the void, it remains to be seen how things pan out in the next couple of days.

Among the leading contenders for the role of captain should Sharma continue his process of recovery, is pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It will be a historic moment for Indian cricket as the talismanic bowler will become the first quick since the legendary Kapil Dev to lead an Indian Test side after nearly three decades, according to ICC.

The 28-year-old Bumrah was earlier named vice-captain during India`s tour of South Africa during the ODI series, with KL Rahul leading the side in Sharma`s absence. He was also the vice-captain during the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka, serving as Sharma`s deputy.

Captaining the side though will still be a big ask for Bumrah, who has so far played 29 Tests at the international level. He is yet to don the leadership hat for India in any format, and has also not captained a side in the IPL. On the other hand, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is a rising star and is being groomed as a future captain. Having received guidance from none other than former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting in the Indian Premier League and having led Delhi Capitals for two seasons, Pant has enough captaincy experience under his belt to lead the side if the need arises.

(with IANS inputs)