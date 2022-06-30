In what could be a game-changing innovation in international cricket broadcast, ICC and ECB have given green signal to a new technology that will give a unique perspective for the viewers of the match on TV and live stream. In the 5th Test between India and England, Ollie Pope, who is the short leg specialist for the home team will be wearing the head-mounted camera, reported Cricbuzz. This camera will broadcast pictures from another angle, very close to the batter, making the TV user experience even richer.

The camera is intended at giving the viewers a unique perspective from the middle of a Test match, said Robin Reeve, who is a senior producer with Sky Sports. So Pope will be carrying the head mounted camera on his helmet in the fifth Test. And this has approval of even the captain and coach of the England cricket team. The England team tried out the camera during the nets session ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

"Ollie Pope has trialed it and is happy to have the camera on his helmet," Reeve was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz. However, there is no confirmation if the Indian short leg fielder will too be wearing the camera on the helmet. Reeve said that there is no confirmation and it is also very unlikely to happen.

England meanwhile have named their playing XI for the fifth Test that also includes veteran James Anderson who missed the last Test vs New Zealand. He takes place of James Overton while Stuart Broad has also made the cut. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes form the England middle-order while Alex Lees, Zak Crawley will continue to open batting.

England XI for Edgbaston vs India: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.