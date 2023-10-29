The much-anticipated India vs. England clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow had cricket fans on the edge of their seats. Amidst early setbacks for Team India, Rohit Sharma's decision to use the Decision Review System (DRS) to overturn an LBW call became a game-changing moment. While the entire stadium celebrated, it was Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, whose reaction stole the show.

A Challenging Start for Team India

The World Cup 2023 match witnessed a challenging start for the Indian Cricket Team, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer departing early. The responsibility of rescuing the team fell upon Captain Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive batting style. Rohit initially showcased his prowess with some impressive boundaries but soon adjusted to the situation, focusing on rotating the strike and playing dot balls.

Rohit Sharma Proves Umpires Wrong

In a surprising turn of events, Rohit Sharma found himself declared out leg-before-wicket (LBW) in the 16th over, courtesy of Mark Wood. However, Rohit opted for the DRS, which changed the game's dynamics. The ball-tracking technology revealed that the ball would miss the leg-stumps, leading to a reversal of the umpire's decision. The stadium erupted in jubilation as Rohit was declared not out.

Ritika Sajdeh's Jubilant Reaction

As the decision was reviewed and the giant screen confirmed Rohit's not-out status, the cameras turned to the stands where Ritika Sajdeh was seated alongside other cricketers' wives. A sigh of relief swept over Ritika as the Indian skipper was declared not out. Her genuine and unbridled joy was evident to all, showcasing the emotional rollercoaster that cricket often puts families through.

Milestones for Rohit Sharma

This historic match marked Rohit Sharma's 100th game as India's captain. In addition to securing a vital victory for the team, Rohit achieved significant milestones in his cricketing career. He surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-scorer in World Cup history, a momentous achievement in itself. Furthermore, Rohit crossed the 18,000-run mark in international cricket, cementing his position as one of the game's all-time greats.