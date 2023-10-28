Rohit Sharma Gets Injured During Net Practise Ahead Of India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

As the highly anticipated clash between India and England in the 2023 Cricket World Cup draws near, a cloud of uncertainty looms over Team India's camp. The team received a major injury scare during a practice session, as their skipper, Rohit Sharma, was struck on the wrist while batting in the nets, according to InsideSport. This incident has raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Sunday, October 29.

The Injury Scare

During a rigorous net session, Rohit Sharma, the 36-year-old captain of Team India, was struck on his right wrist, sparking immediate attention from the team physio. The extent of Rohit's injury is still unknown at this point, leaving fans and the cricketing world in suspense.

A Special Milestone Beckons

The IND vs ENG World Cup clash holds significant importance for Rohit Sharma. It marks his 100th match as Team India's captain. Sharma has been in dazzling form throughout the tournament, amassing an impressive 311 runs in just five matches at an average of 62.20. Moreover, the senior batsman is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone - 18,000 runs in international cricket, needing just 47 runs to join an elite club of Indian players.

Team India's Unbeaten Streak

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India has showcased exceptional performances in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, winning all five of their matches thus far. Their commendable performance has earned them 10 points in the group stage. A victory against England will secure their spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

A Glimpse of the India Squad

Rohit Sharma leads a formidable squad, with an array of talented players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. However, the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury, adds to the challenges that the team is facing ahead of this crucial clash.

Rohit Sharma: A Captaincy Journey

Rohit Sharma's journey to becoming Team India's captain is nothing short of remarkable. He first stepped into the leadership role in 2017 when he was named vice-captain of the white-ball teams. Over the years, he took over the reins in T20Is and ODIs in the absence of Virat Kohli. In 2021, he assumed full-time captaincy responsibilities for these formats.

Furthermore, he was appointed as the vice-captain of the Test team for the South Africa tour in December 2021. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him, and it wasn't until February 2022 that he became India's all-format captain. Under Rohit's leadership, India has enjoyed significant success, winning 5 Tests, 29 ODIs, and 39 T20Is.