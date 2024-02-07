Jasprit Bumrah has become the best bowler in the world in Test cricket. The India pacer, who claimed nine wickets, in the recently-concluded Visakhapatnam Test vs England has jumped three places to the top spot in the latest rankings. He has eclipsed spinner R Ashwin from the top spot, who now sits at third position while South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada maintains second position hold. Bumrah is also the first-ever pacer from India to take the top spot in Test bowling rankings.

This is the first time that Bumrah has become number 1 in the world in Tests. He had finished with an outstanding spell of 9/91 during his team's series-equalling effort. India had beaten England by 106 runs to level series 1-1 with three more matches to go.

Bumrah's wicket of Ollie Pope in the first innings had gone viral. He had uprooted two sticks out of three in what was a sight to watch. Pope had no answer to his perfect yorker. The video of the dimissal had gone viral as Bumrah is beign hailed also in England for his superb display of fast-bowling skills. Not to forget, Bumrah played a huge role in taking India to victory in the 2nd innings with 3 wickets while Ashwin too claimed the same number of scalps. In the process, the India pacer also went past the landmark of 150 Test wickets.

Despite never reaching higher than third before, his impressive performances in 2024, including two five-wicket hauls, propelled him to the number one spot. Bumrah's rise is particularly noteworthy as he joins a select group of Indians to top the bowling charts, with the previous members being spinners like Ashwin, Jadeja, and Bedi.

This achievement is not just for Bumrah, but also for Indian cricket, marking a significant moment for the nation's fast bowling attack. Additionally, young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century also earned him a jump in the rankings, showcasing the overall strength of the Indian team.