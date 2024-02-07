World Test Championship Standings: India Slip Again In Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table After New Zealand Beat South Africa In 1st Test

New Zealand have jumped to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) standings after superb show in the first Test vs South Africa. The Black Caps made short work of Proteas Men, dismissing them for just 247 runs in the 2nd innings to seal the win by a huge margin of 281 runs. Rachin Ravindra was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show. The win has taken Kiwis to the top spot in the WTC points table as they eclipse defending champions Australians from the No 1 spot.

India too hae slipped to third spot in the standings, as a result. After Rohit Sharma and Co beat England in the 2nd Test at Vizag, they had gone to become number 2. But New Zealad's victory has removed them from top-two spot.

Take a look at updated WTC 2023-25 standings below:

New Zealand have played just 3 matches so far in the championship, winning 2 of these contests and have winning percentage of 66.66 and 24 points respectively. Australia have played the maximum number of games o far in the WTC 2023-25 so far. Out of the 10 matches, they have won 6, losing 2 and drawing one. India, at the same time, have 3 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches as one match ended in a draw.

New Zealand have a chance to consolidate on the number 1 position with win in the 2nd Test. The next match starts on February 13 in Hamilton vs South Africa.

India will have three more chances before the season ends. They are currently playing a three-match Test series vs England at home. After losing the first Test to the visitors in Hyderabad, Team India made a strong comeback in Visakhapatnam. The two teams enjoy a long break to return to action from February 13 in Rajkot where the third Test is to be played. There are three remaining matches for both England and India to improve on the WTC standings.

India are the only team in the world who have played two WTC finals. Unfortunately for them, they lost on both the occasions. in 2021, India had lost to New Zealand while in 2023, they faced anothee defeat, this time in the hands of Pat Cummins-led Australian team.