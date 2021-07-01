हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ind vs Eng

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah trolled for posting selfie with wife Sanjana Ganesan, here’s why

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently shared a picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan from the couple’s day out in London. While Bumrah is part of the Test squad for the five-match series against England, Sanjana is in England on commentary duties.

Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan (Source: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram)

Team Indian cricketers are enjoying a lengthy break after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month and on Wednesday (July 1), pacer Jasprit Bumrah chose to spend quality time with his better-half, Sanjana Ganesan.

Mumbai Indians paceman Bumrah recently shared a picture with his wife Sanjana from the couple’s day out in London. “Smiling at you,” Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

However, after posting the selfie, Bumrah faced the wrath of irked fans for his poor performance in the WTC final, in which Bumrah didn’t enjoy a great outing as he failed to pick up a single wicket in the crunch game due to which the Indian pace spearhead is facing brickbats on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

India lost the WTC final by eight wickets to miss out on the prestigious Test mace but will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming five-match series against England.

Team India is currently on a 20-day break from the bubble life in the UK after the World Test Championship Final 2021 against New Zealand. Team India dispersed on June 24 and will subsequently re-group in the bio-bubble on July 14 ahead of the Test matches which will commence from August 4. The players however are not allowed to leave the UK during this time period.

