India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah trolled for posting selfie with wife Sanjana Ganesan, here’s why

Team Indian cricketers are enjoying a lengthy break after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month and on Wednesday (July 1), pacer Jasprit Bumrah chose to spend quality time with his better-half, Sanjana Ganesan.

Mumbai Indians paceman Bumrah recently shared a picture with his wife Sanjana from the couple’s day out in London. “Smiling at you,” Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

However, after posting the selfie, Bumrah faced the wrath of irked fans for his poor performance in the WTC final, in which Bumrah didn’t enjoy a great outing as he failed to pick up a single wicket in the crunch game due to which the Indian pace spearhead is facing brickbats on social media.

Zero Wicket in WTC still smiling great — The Falcon (@K23Supriyo) June 30, 2021

Wtc final lost , u r smiling ... Pls sit some days in room or don't post some time in social website — Prudhvi (@Prudhvi22420020) June 30, 2021

After seeing this how can you be happy?? U guys not Playing for our india especially when it comes to ICC SF,Finals always failing. When u r playing in IPL u give 100% effort, when u playing for country in Finals and all don't give 30% effort also. Don't u feel shame on you. pic.twitter.com/A87BxatjU3 — VIVEK (@Vivek1234556667) June 30, 2021

& we are crying because of you.

Atleast don't write such captions to hurt us — (@NM18___) June 30, 2021

Watch ur final performance,Watch this boy pain & Keep smile ra lucha pic.twitter.com/usH08U6VEa — Balaji (@Baaji25) June 30, 2021

India lost the WTC final by eight wickets to miss out on the prestigious Test mace but will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming five-match series against England.

Team India is currently on a 20-day break from the bubble life in the UK after the World Test Championship Final 2021 against New Zealand. Team India dispersed on June 24 and will subsequently re-group in the bio-bubble on July 14 ahead of the Test matches which will commence from August 4. The players however are not allowed to leave the UK during this time period.