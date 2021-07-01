India vs England 2021: Jasprit Bumrah enjoys romantic date with wife Sanjana Ganesan in London park, see pic

Team Indian cricketers are enjoying a lengthy break after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month. While some of them like Rishabh Pant enjoyed UEFA Euro 2020 match the Wembley stadium, others like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and newly-married Jasprit Bumrah chose to spend quality time with their better-halves. Bumrah was the latest one to share glimpse of his romantic pastime with his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Mumbai Indians paceman Bumrah recently shared a picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan from the couple’s day out in London. While Bumrah is part of the Test squad for the five-match series against England, Sanjana is in England on commentary duties. The couple was all smiles as they posed for a lovely selfie. “Smiling at you,” Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

Bumrah was part of India’s playing XI in the WTC final against New Zealand but didn’t enjoy a great outing, failing to pick up a single wicket in the match. India lost the final by eight wickets to miss out on the prestigious Test mace but will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming five-match series against England.

Bumrah’s MI captain Rohit Sharma has also been enjoying his time off. Rohit along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira where clicked with Ajinkya Rahane’s family as they visited an amusement park in the United Kingdom. Apart from this, Rohit also posted a cozy picture with his wife Ritika from a park, just like Bumrah.

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 20-day break from the bubble life in the UK after the World Test Championship Final 2021 against New Zealand. Team India dispersed on June 24 and will subsequently re-group in the bio-bubble on July 14 ahead of the Test matches which will commence from August 4. The players however are not allowed to leave the UK during this time period.