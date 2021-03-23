India vs England: Michael Vaughan predicts Indian whitewash in ODI series

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has been really vocal, especially on social media throughout England’s tour of India. Vaughan – who has built quite a reputation with his prophecies – has now predicted the scoreline for the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and England, which gets underway in Pune on Tuesday (March 23). Vaughan faced the heat from fans for his wrong predictions in the past but feels India will whitewash England in the ODI series.

He took to Twitter on the eve of the match and his post read: “Early One-day series prediction …. India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer … #INDvENG”.

Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 22, 2021

Earlier, Vaughan on the day of the T20I decider between the two sides said that it is a dress rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup that would be played later in the year. He also predicted that England would win the game and the WC final. And hence he was subject to trolls after the hosts beat England.

On Sunday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named a 14-player squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Pune. Three additional players – Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan – will travel with the squad as cover. All these players have been in India for the T20I series in Ahmedabad.

The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League.

England Men’s ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also traveling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.