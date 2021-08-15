India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav join Team India, available for third Test – see pic

Opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available for the third Test against England as they joined the Team India at Lord's on Saturday (August 14) after completing their quarantine on arrival from Sri Lanka.

The duo was seen watching the ongoing second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a photo of Prithvi and Suryakumar and it captioned the post as: "Hello @PrithviShaw and @surya_14kumar. Welcome to Lord's! #ENGvIND #TeamIndia."

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw had departed for the UK from Colombo on August 3 and upon arriving, the duo underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

Shaw and Yadav were called up to the Indian squad following injuries to opener Shubman Gill, pacer Avesh Khan and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar. The three have returned home.

Shaw and Yadav left for England a day before the first Test started last week.

One of them could get an opportunity if the Indian middle-order continues to fail. Both No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane have failed to get going in the innings they have played this year in England, including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

Pujara has failed in all three Tests so far and his highest (38) on the tour has come in the warm-up against the County Select XI last month.

Rahane, who missed the warm-up, has a highest of 49 which he got in the WTC final. Also, skipper Virat Kohli too has failed to get a half-century so far.

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to commence from August 25 in Leeds.