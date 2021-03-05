India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja hits the gym to continue injury rehab, watch

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the entire India-England Test series with a fractured left thumb, which he suffered during the third Test against Australia earlier this year. Jadeja’s replacement Axar Patel has been a revelation so far in the series, picking up 22 wickets in his first three Tests after missing the first one.

Jadeja posted a glimpse of his rehabilitation session from the gym on social media as he prepares to get himself ready to return to field for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is expected to take place in the month of April.

The Saurashtra all-rounder informed his fans on Twitter on Thursday (March 4), “All stated.”

On Wednesday (March 3) as well he shared a video of himself training in the gym.

“Hustling On #comingbackstronger #trainhard,” Jadeja wrote while sharing the video on the micro-blogging site.

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia in January and was later ruled out of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. He had to undergo a surgery after scans showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

After his surgery, the all-rounder had promised his fans that he will be back soon ‘with a bang’ and it seems like he is working hard to keep his word. Jadeja has been a top performer of India with both bat and ball in Test cricket.

In 51 Tests, Jadeja averages 36.18 with the bat with 1 century and 15 fifites and has an incredible 220 wickets at an average of 24.32.