Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series against England: Report

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the upcoming home Test series against England. The left-arm spinner had dislocated his left thumb during the third Test in Sydney and didn't take part in the following encounter in Brisbane.

Jadeja underwent surgery in Australia and as per a report in The Indian Express, the 32-year-old will need another six weeks to recover completely. The report added that Jadeja's participation in the limited-over format will be decided later depending on his recovery.

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

After completing a historic triumph in Australia, India will now take on England in all three formats of the game, starting from February 5. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Jadeja will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.