' Ye Aajkal Ke Bache..', Rohit Sharma Dedicates Instagram Post To Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel And Yashasvi Jaiswal; Check Here

Rohit Sharma is known all over the world for his hilarious rants on the field. Since the day he became captain, Rohit does not shy away from saying what comes straight from his heart. Recently, a couple of his videos went viral from the Tests between India and England. In one of the videos, he forgot a word while asking bowlers to speeden up while in another instance, he was caught on stump mic, asking Ravindra Jadeja to now bowl front-foot no-ball by believing that this Test match was, in fact, a T20 match.

The India captain did not say a lot when it came to speaking about Yashasvi Jaiswal at the post-match press conference, saying he won't say much. However, a day later, Rohit find time to collectively praise all three young match-winners of Rajkot Test - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a collage on Stories in which one can see Jurel effecting a run out while Sarfaraz and Yashasvi are celebrating a big moment while batting together. On this post, Rohit wrote: "Ye aajkal ke bache." In English, it loosely translates to "these youngsters are something else."

Check out Rohit's post for the three Indan youngsters here:

All three cricketers - Yashasvi, Sarfaraz and Jurel - contributed to the win in their own. Yashasvi scored just 10 in the first innings but he made up for it by hitting 214 not-out in the second innings which set up the base for win in Rajkot. His knock was played at a strike rate of 90.68 while he also hit record-equalling 12 sixes in an Test innings.

Sarfaraz smashed twin fifties in his maiden Test, scoring 62 and 68 not-out in the two innings. While his first-innings fifty helped India get to a 445, the unbeaten 68 was crucial to give England a target of over 500 runs in the chase.

Another debutant in the match, Jurel, made a gritty 46 in the first innings. He also effected a brilliant run out of Ben Duckett in the 2nd innings to push England on back fot. Duckett was their best batter in this Test as he had slammed a brilliant 153 in the first innings.