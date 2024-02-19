Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Reportedly Not Playing 4th Test vs England In Ranchi? Read Reason Here

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the fourth Test vs England in Ranchi. The Test match is to be played from February 23 in MS Dhoni's home town. There is not much gap between the matches and the teams will fly down to Jharkhand state capital soon. Jasprit Bumrah may not be in the flight to Ranchi as he has been advised rest. With India 2-1 up in the five-match series, the management has decided to give rest to their ace pacer, who has had struggles with injuries of late.

Bumrah was out for a year from cricket as he struggled with stress fracture on his back. Rahul Dravid and Co do not want to take more risks with Bumrah, who has already bowled 80.5 overs in the three matches so far and is also the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from 3 matches. Bumrah has been terrific with the ball and helped set up base for India in Vizag with a six-wicket haul. He also has a four-wicket haul in the series.

The fifth and last Test of the series is to take place in Dharamsala and it will all depend on the result of Ranchi Test whether Bumrah plays the last match or not, said a report in Cricbuzz. The report also said that Bumrah is likely to dride to Ahmedabad to be with his family.

It must be mentioned that Bumrah is not injured. But the Indian management is managing his workload by ensuring he gets proper rest in in between the series. Bumrah will be playing the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) soon for Mumbai Indians (MI) after having missed the opportunity due to injury last year.

Mohammed Siraj was rested from the 2nd Test in the same manner. He was out of the squad in Vizag and rejoined the team only ahead of the Rajkot Test as BCCI is managing his work load as well.

Who will replace Bumrah in the playing 11?

Siraj will continue to play and now becomes the most experienced and leading pace bowler in the team in Ranchi. Mukesh Kumar, who was released ahead of the third Test to play Ranji Trophy match for Bengal, will join the team in Ranchi. Notably, Akash Deep, right arm fast bowler, is also a part of the Test squad and may make his debut in Ranchi.