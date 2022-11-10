India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and on TV?

Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday (November 10). While India have had better performances in the group stage compared to England, a high stakes, ‘winner takes it all’ contest like this always starts on an even keel.

England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has already admitted that they have not play their best cricket and the Indian team needs to ensure that a Jos Buttler and Stokes himself don’t choose the semifinal to bring their A game to the fore. History is also a bit against India when it comes to results at the business end of the ICC events.

Don't miss out! The #T20WorldCup semi-final is almost here. Get your tickets for tomorrow's massive match here https://t.co/MH8NGVJ3kT pic.twitter.com/f2bWwYkkUB — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) November 9, 2022

Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions – 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. Even though Rohit Sharma played in all those games, he wasn't leading the side back then and hence doesn’t carry any baggage of disappointment as he enters the most critical phase of his full time captaincy.

Rohit (89 runs in 5 games) would like to forget the physical pain of being hit in the forearm as he wouldn’t shy away from playing one pull shot too many if a fit Mark Wood or his likely replacement Chris Jordan digs it short.

Match Details

When will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match take place?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match will be played on Thursday, November 10.

Where will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match take place?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match begin?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match live on TV in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match live streaming in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal match Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan