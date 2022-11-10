India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Adelaide Weather Report: Will RAIN have say in game, provision for RESERVE DAY

Team India will return to the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) to take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma’s side had to battle rain in their last game in Adelaide against Bangladesh last week.

India were in trouble heading into a rain-break with Bangladesh ahead on the DLS rate after a blazing fifty by Bangladesh opener Litton Das. However, Indian bowlers and superb fielding by the team managed to turn the game around as they won by 5 runs (DLS method).

The question on every cricket fan’s mind is whether the India vs England game will also be hit by rain after overnight showers in the city on Wednesday (November 9). However, there is some good news in store as rain is expected to stay away from the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“Partly cloudy. Winds westerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southwesterly in the late afternoon,” the MET department predicted for Thursday.

The evening temperatures in Adelaide are expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius with humidity around 81 per cent. The cloud cover of around 35 per cent is expected around the evening for the game.

The T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals and Final on November 13 have provisions for Reserve Day in play as well. The reserve day will only be triggered if at least 10 overs per side aren’t possible on the scheduled dates of the semi-finals and final. Only when the match fails to complete a 10-over-a-side, the game would be pushed to the reserve day. If teams cross the 10-over mark and then rain hampered the game, then the result will be decided on the very same day on the basis of the D/L method and will not be played on the next day.