India vs England T20Is: Ind vs Eng 1st T20I LIVE streaming, venue, match timings and TV channels

After securing a remarkable Test series win against England, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will now set their sight on the five-match T20 International series starting in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12).

For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn’t have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Thursday confirmed that star batsman Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India in the opening T20I.

Kohli confirmed that Rohit and Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the five-match T20I series and said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

Here are all the details from India vs England 1st T20I clash:



When is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played on March 12.

Where is the first T20I match between India and England being played?

First T20I and other matches of the series between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What time will the first T20I match between India and England start?

The opening T20I match between India and England will begin at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20I match between India and England?

First T20I match between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between India and England?

First T20I match between India and England will live stream on Disney + Hotstar app. You can also catch the live score and updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.

Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood