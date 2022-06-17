Former India skipper Virat Kohli shared pictures of the Indian team players hitting the training session in UK ahead the England tour. India are set to play a five-day Test match against England in Birmingham starting on July 1. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran player Ravindra Jadeja are also back in the squad along side Kohli. Key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more, all were rested for the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, in which Rishabh Pant is leading the Men in Blue.

While the white-ball squad are playing a home series against South Africa, the members of the red-ball squad left for England for the rescheduled Test against England. The England vs India match will be counted as the fifth Test of India's 2021 series against England. The Men in Blue currently lead the Test series by 2-1. The scheduled final Test was postponed at the last minute after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

However, there was one major to India's batting lineup for their tour of England as vice-captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Rahul is down with a recurring groin injury which ruled him out of the home series against South Africa and upcoming tour of England, in which Team India will travel away from home. India will travel to England for 6 white ball matches, including 3 ODIs and T20Is each and one Test match starting on July 1.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.