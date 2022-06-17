NewsCricket
ENGLAND VS INDIA 2022

India vs England: Virat Kohli and Team India hit training session upon landing in UK

Key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more, all were rested for the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, in which Rishabh Pant is leading the Men in Blue

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
  • India will play 3 ODIs and T20Is each and one Test match against England starting on July 1
  • Men in Blue currently lead the Test series by 2-1

Trending Photos

India vs England: Virat Kohli and Team India hit training session upon landing in UK

Former India skipper Virat Kohli shared pictures of the Indian team players hitting the training session in UK ahead the England tour. India are set to play a five-day Test match against England in Birmingham starting on July 1. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran player Ravindra Jadeja are also back in the squad along side Kohli. Key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more, all were rested for the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, in which Rishabh Pant is leading the Men in Blue.

While the white-ball squad are playing a home series against South Africa, the members of the red-ball squad left for England for the rescheduled Test against England. The England vs India match will be counted as the fifth Test of India's 2021 series against England. The Men in Blue currently lead the Test series by 2-1. The scheduled final Test was postponed at the last minute after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

However, there was one major to India's batting lineup for their tour of England as vice-captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Rahul is down with a recurring groin injury which ruled him out of the home series against South Africa and upcoming tour of England, in which Team India will travel away from home. India will travel to England for 6 white ball matches, including 3 ODIs and T20Is each and one Test match starting on July 1.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. 

England vs India 2022Virat KohliBCCIIndia tour of England 2022Ind vs Eng

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?