India vs England: Virat Kohli made to feel at home with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika in Ahmedabad hotel

Team India cricketers including skipper Virat Kohli have been in a bio-bubble now for more than two months. Kohli and Co. entered the bio-bubble in Chennai ahead of the four-Test series in Chennai and have now moved to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests followed by the five-match T20 series.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that cricketers are moving from one bio-bubble to the next since last year and after the series against England, Indian cricketers will move into the IPL 2021 secure environment.

The official team hotel of the Indian and England team – Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad – are doing their best to make all the cricketers and their families feel at home including skipper Kohli, his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

The staff at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad has taken several measures to ensure the players do not miss their homes, according to information on Republic World website. Special name plates have been put up outside their rooms with their names, giving them a feeling of home instead of a Room no. 804 or a Room no. 1011. For the players who are travelling with families, the name plates also include the names of their families, including the children.

Moreover, each room of the Indian cricket team has personalised cushions with their names on it. Along with that special key cards were developed with elements of the hospitality of Gujarat and what it is known for – from the Gir Asiatic lions and Mahatma Gandhi to the textiles of the state, considering it to be the textile hub of India.

Several players stationed at the Ahmedabad hotel with their families. Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya is accompanied by wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. Both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have also used their social media accounts to share glimpses of their stay with their fans.

Rohit Sharma also has traveled with his family for the India vs England series. After the competition of the five-match T20 series, the squad is scheduled to travel to Pune for 50-over matches.

India are trailing England 1-2 in the five-match T20 series with visitors cantering to an eight-wicket win in the third T20 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 17). The fourth T20 will be held on Thursday (March 18).