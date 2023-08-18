India Vs Ireland 1st T20 Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Out First Game In Dublin

Team India will open their three-match T20I series against hosts Ireland at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. However, the weather forecast for Jasprit Bumrah’s first official T20I match as captain isn’t looking very bright and there is possibility that the first clash could be affected by rain.

According to the weather prediction for Friday afternoon in Dublin, there will be 99 per cent cloud cover with humidity hovering around 90 per cent as well. The maximum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius on the day with at least 73 per cent chances of rain on Friday afternoon.

Check India vs Ireland 1st T20 weather predicted HERE…

There is also a yellow warning for rain in Dublin on August 18 which has been sounded, signaling a potential delay or even worse, disruption to the first T20I match as well.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is back now and has confirmed that he has no restrictions and will be able to bowl full tilt in a much-needed relief for fans ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November.

“You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry,” he said in a press conference ahead of the first T20I against Ireland.

“I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I'm not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good,” added Bumrah.

Bumrah stressed that he remained positive throughout the rehabilitation period and was confident of coming back strong. “When your injury takes it becomes frustrating at times. But instead of having self-doubts and thinking that I won't be able to come back. I respected my body. I never thought that my dark days are over or I will not be able to come back because I never thought about the future. I was looking for solutions and once the solution came, I was feeling very good that I will come back and that I will work my way up,” said Bumrah.

(with ANI inputs)