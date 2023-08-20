India Vs Ireland 2023 2nd T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE In India

Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy, who scored 51* runs in the first T20I against India, expressed his feelings after his contribution to the squad but disappointment at the close of the defeat. Ireland were held to 139/7 by India. It was beginning to seem bad for the hosts, but outstanding innings from Curtis Campher (39) and McCarthy (51*) helped them to a respectable total.

"It is always good to contribute to the team, disappointed that we didn't get a win," Barry McCarthy said in a post-match presentation.

Ireland were battling at 59/9 until McCarthy teamed up with Curtis Campher to save the day. He and Campher combined for 57 runs in 44 balls.



Talking about his partnership with Campher, McCarthy said, "We knew we had to get a good score on the board. We were enforcing ourselves and playing strong shots. In the second innings, there was a little bit in the wicket. It's important to take the game to the opposition. It's always nice to contribute to the team."

Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ace India pacer Bumrah shone in his comeback outing against Ireland in Malahide after suffering a back ailment. Bumrah last played for India almost a year ago in a bilateral T20I series against Australia at home. A back ailment would keep him out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, necessitating surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

On his comeback, Bumrah won the toss and chose to field the young Indian side against Ireland in Malahide. And Bumrah got off to a flying start, bowling a terrific first over. India restricted Ireland to 139/7.

The other bowlers also contributed as India restricted Ireland to 139/7. It was looking bleak for the hosts at one stage, but superb knocks from Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy (51*) drove them to a competitive score.

India got off to a solid start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Ireland fought back, as pacer Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in two consecutive balls.

With India's score at 47/2, two runs ahead of the DLS par score, the rain began to fall at the 6.5 over mark. India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here are all the details about India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Village Stadium, Malahide in Dublin HERE…

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will take place on Friday, August 20.

Where is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be held at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin.

What time will India vs Ireland 2nd T20I start?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I on TV in India?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available LIVE on Sports 18 Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I for free in India?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.