IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Probable Playing 11: Arshdeep Singh To Be Dropped, Jitesh Sharma To Make Debut?

It was India bowlers' show on Friday evening in Dublin before Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy got themselves in a position to get their side to a respectable total. However, Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by 2 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series against Ireland to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bumrah who was making his comeback after 11 months after suffering a back ailment showed no signs off slowing down when got into the action impressing one around the globe with his performance. Bumrah last played for India almost a year ago in a bilateral T20I series against Australia at home.

Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also had a fair outing as both picked up two wickets for India. Arshdeep Singh had a day to forget as he conceded 35 runs in his spell with only one wicket to his name.

In the batting department, Tilak Varma also had a match to forget as he registered his first golden duck for idea right after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion after Craig Young trapped him. With a 1-0 lead in hand, India will take on Ireland in the second game of the three-match series at The Village in Dublin on Sunday.

Coming to Ireland, the Paul Stirling-led side had a lots of positves and negatives as well in that first game, Their top order stumbled but somehow their middle-order and batter from the lower-order (Barry McCarthy) steadied their ship by scoring his maiden fifty in T20I cricket for his country at a much-needed time.

India vs Ireland Probable Playing 11

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.