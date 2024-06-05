Advertisement
India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 New York Pitch Report: Bowler's Paradise Or Batsman's Heave? Check Details

The Nassau pitch has been under the microscope ever since it hosted its first official match.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between India and Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. As fans eagerly await the clash, the pitch report for this match has become a hot topic of discussion. Will the surface favor the bowlers or provide a run-fest for the batsmen?

Also Read: IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Weather Report From New York: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Pitch Report: The Sluggish Nature of Nassau's Track

The Nassau pitch has been under the microscope ever since it hosted its first official match. In the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa, batsmen struggled to score, with Sri Lanka bowled out for a mere 77 runs. South Africa, despite having a formidable batting lineup, took 17 overs to chase down the target, losing four wickets in the process. Out of the nine wickets that fell, seven were claimed by pacers, with Anrich Nortje's standout performance of four wickets for just seven runs highlighting the pitch's pace-friendly nature.

Recent Warm-Up Matches: A Mixed Bag for Batsmen

India's warm-up match against Bangladesh further showcased the pitch's challenging conditions. Indian batsmen found it tough to score freely, managing only 33 runs in the first five overs. However, a resilient 32-ball 53 from Rishabh Pant and a solid rearguard effort by Hardik Pandya helped India post a competitive 182 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh, unable to cope with the slow surface, could only muster 122 runs, losing by 60 runs.

Ground Conditions and Toss Factor

The Nassau ground has not only a sluggish pitch but also a slow outfield, making it difficult for batsmen to score boundaries on grounded shots. This tempts batsmen to take aerial routes, adding to the risk of getting out. Given the small sample size of matches at this venue, it’s challenging to draw definitive conclusions about the toss's impact. However, both captains in previous games—Wanindu Hasaranga and Aiden Markram—expressed their difficulties batting first on this tricky pitch.

Pace or Spin: Who Will Reign Supreme?

While the pitch has shown significant assistance to pacers, spinners have also found success. South African spinners like Keshav Maharaj managed to get sharp turns and low bounce. However, the performance of spinners has been inconsistent, as evidenced by the Indian spinners' struggles in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. Therefore, success for spinners might depend more on their skill and adaptability than the pitch itself.

Weather Conditions and Match Timing

The weather for the India vs. Ireland game is expected to remain cloudy, with temperatures in the lower 20s Celsius. The cool and overcast conditions could further aid swing bowling, especially early in the innings, making the toss even more crucial.

India's Probable Playing XI

Considering the pace-friendly conditions, India's team combination will be pivotal. The likely XI could feature a balanced mix of pacers and spinners. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to form the batting core. In terms of all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube provide both batting depth and bowling options. For the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are set to lead the pace department, complemented by the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. If India opts for a third spinner, Ravindra Jadeja could come in, potentially at the expense of Dube.

