Umran Malik proved that he was the right choice to be handed the Indian cap in the second T20I against Ireland on Tuesday (June 28) as he shined in the final over to steal the win for India. In India's first T20I against Ireland, Umran got only one over in which he gave away 14 runs and fans were disappointed by his performance.

Notably, Ireland needed 17 runs off the last over against India to win and Umran was given the responsibility by skipper Hardik Pandya to guide his team over the line. Indian bowlers had a bad day against the Irish as they conceded 221 runs in 20 overs.

What a comeback from the young fast bowler, Ireland needed 17 from the last over, he has bowled a noball and still managed to defend Ireland from scoring the winning runs, those last 3 deliveries from him made India to win T20 series

Amazing talent#UmranMalik #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/tbHZXUlsVr — Madhava Reddy Pspk (@PspkMadhava) June 29, 2022

What a game of cricket . Appreciate played by team ireland.and our fastest boy umran played like a hero .Celebration of Umran Malik when he Defend 17 runs in the last oner against Ireland. #UmranMalik #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/ndmv0tkuod — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSami07) June 28, 2022

Well done Champ.

What a Save it was.

UMRAN MALIK

The Future Star of Indian Cricket. #UmranMalik #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/H36rN9Mu6O — Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) June 28, 2022

Coming to the match, Samson was on fire to prove his skills as he smashed 77 runs off just 42 balls along with Deepak Hooda becoming the fourth Indian to score a ton in T20I cricket. Hooda scored 104 off just 57 balls and guided India to a humongous total of 225/7 after 20 overs.

Hooda and Samson got the highest T20I partnership for India with 176 runs off 85 balls in Dublin. Moreover, Hooda and Samson's stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men's T20Is.

India then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match. Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 60 while opener Paul Stirling contributed 40. Harry Tector and George Dockrell chipped in with 39 and 34 not out respectively.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Umrah Malik took a wicket apiece. India had won the first match by seven wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 225 for 7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/42, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35).

Ireland: 221 for 5 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 40, Andrew Balbirnie 60, Harry Tector 39; George Dockrell 34 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42).

With PTI inputs