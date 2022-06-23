India vs Leicestershire warm-up clash: As expected, India won the toss in the practice game vs Leicestershire and opted to bat first. Usually in the warm-up games like these, the visiting team likes to test their batting in order to get used to the swing, track and conditions on the foreign soil. India did the same and the batter struggled hard.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who is celebrating his 15 years in international cricket today, could score only 25 while opening partner Shubman Gill made 21 off 28 balls. Both of these openers smashed 7 boundaries in total. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply, scoring 3 and 0 respectively. Virat Kohli had a good time in the middle, playing 69 balls and scoring 33 off them, including 4 fours and 1 six. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, scored only 13 as Indian batters continues to struggle.

The biggest highlight of the day was when Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl for Leicestershire. As reported earlier, he, Krishna, Rishabh Pant are playing for Leicestershire in this warm-up clash and thanks to this arrangement Bumrah bowled for the first time in any cricket. Bumrah went wicketless but Krishna managed to find a knick off Shreyas Iyer's bat and picked a wicket.

Kohli (33) lbw Walker. Roman Walker strikes again! This time he hits the pads of Kohli, and after a long wait the umpire's finger goes up.



Kohli was looking set too but fell prey to Roman Walker, who picked up a five-fer for himself.

The best batter on show on Day 1 from Indian camp was KS Bharat, who was batting on 34 by tea. He was batting with Umesh Yadav, who was unbeaten on 8 when the second session came to an end with India placed at 175/7 from 46 overs. India will be hoping to bat the whole day and then give the bowlers a go when on Day 2. If India manage to get score of 300, they should consider it a decent first innings score.